Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 393,513 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 3,981,383 shares.The stock last traded at $402.54 and had previously closed at $408.30.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $408.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,023,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

