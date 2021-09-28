Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $288.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.38. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $212.86 and a twelve month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

