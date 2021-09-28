Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $30,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $4.25 on Tuesday, reaching $240.02. 34,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,386. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.27 and a 200-day moving average of $235.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.01 and a 52-week high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

