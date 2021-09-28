Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 121,288 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 662,977 shares.The stock last traded at $81.69 and had previously closed at $83.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VPL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 84.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth $152,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

