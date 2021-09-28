VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 407.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYEM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000.

Shares of HYEM stock opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $24.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.69.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.