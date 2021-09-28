Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $40,981.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,455.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 16,824 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $277,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,963 shares of company stock valued at $837,220. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 57,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

VNDA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.55. 3,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,355. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.52.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

