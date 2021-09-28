Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP) to Issue GBX 3 Dividend

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of VIP stock opened at GBX 224.07 ($2.93) on Tuesday. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 203.50 ($2.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 238 ($3.11). The stock has a market cap of £93.13 million and a P/E ratio of 7.81. The company has a current ratio of 28.88, a quick ratio of 28.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 221.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 219.08.

Get Value and Indexed Property Income Trust alerts:

About Value and Indexed Property Income Trust

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.