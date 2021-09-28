Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP) to Issue GBX 3 Dividend

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of VIP stock opened at GBX 224.07 ($2.93) on Tuesday. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 203.50 ($2.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 238 ($3.11). The stock has a market cap of £93.13 million and a P/E ratio of 7.81. The company has a current ratio of 28.88, a quick ratio of 28.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 221.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 219.08.
About Value and Indexed Property Income Trust
