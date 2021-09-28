Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $12,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael R. Long sold 207 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $1,148.85.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $11,100.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael R. Long sold 2,502 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,011.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $11,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $11,580.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $11,840.00.

Shares of NASDAQ USIO opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. Usio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.31 million, a P/E ratio of -77.88 and a beta of 1.73.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Usio had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USIO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Usio by 25.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Usio during the first quarter worth about $1,076,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Usio by 324.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 77,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 59,277 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Usio during the first quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Usio by 102.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 64,921 shares in the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Usio

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

