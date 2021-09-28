Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of UE stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.31. 13,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,537. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 1.78.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.72 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 4.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

In related news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,344.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 17.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter worth $3,417,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,296,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,772,000 after acquiring an additional 18,929 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at $1,408,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

