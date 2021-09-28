Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Director Sells $29,200.00 in Stock

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $29,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Moya Gloria L. Ballesta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 20,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $46,200.00.

NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $725.40 million, a PE ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 2.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

