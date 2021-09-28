Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Technical Institute, Inc. provides technical education training in automotive, diesel, collision repair and refinishing, motorcycle, marine and personal watercraft technologies. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

UTI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,326. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17. The stock has a market cap of $224.52 million, a PE ratio of 342.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $83.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,187,000 after acquiring an additional 95,197 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,632,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 81.4% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,424,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 638,896 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 402.1% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,294,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,721 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 14.1% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,285,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 158,954 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

