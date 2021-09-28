Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Purchased by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,703 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $144.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.97. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.96 and a 1 year high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.71.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

