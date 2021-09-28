Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,636,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Uniti Group worth $17,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Uniti Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Uniti Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Uniti Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 166,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Uniti Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49. Uniti Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 625.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

