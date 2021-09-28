UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $480.00 price objective on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $447.79.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $405.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.66. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $299.60 and a 1-year high of $431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $382.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.