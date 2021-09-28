United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.80 billion-$28.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.81 billion.United Natural Foods also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.90-4.20 EPS.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.33.
NYSE:UNFI opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.46. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $42.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.28.
United Natural Foods Company Profile
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
