United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.80 billion-$28.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.81 billion.United Natural Foods also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.90-4.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.33.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.46. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $42.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

