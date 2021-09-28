United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,067 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $17,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 213.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 7.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 296,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1,953.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

UBSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $35.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.36. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $249.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 58.33%.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

