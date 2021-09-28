UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) EVP Sells $14,400.00 in Stock

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) EVP William Masters Ross sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $14,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

William Masters Ross also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UniFirst alerts:

On Thursday, August 19th, William Masters Ross sold 63 shares of UniFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $14,175.00.

Shares of NYSE UNF traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.11. 68,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,539. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.90 and a 200 day moving average of $223.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.05. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $160.70 and a 1 year high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $464.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.47 million. Analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in UniFirst by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in UniFirst by 1,666.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UniFirst by 6.8% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 171,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.