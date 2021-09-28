UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Receives $52.84 Average Price Target from Brokerages

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.84.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UCBJY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of UCB in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.84 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

UCBJY opened at $56.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day moving average of $51.52. UCB has a 1-year low of $44.41 and a 1-year high of $59.73.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

