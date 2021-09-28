UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BTI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

BTI stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.75. 125,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,569. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $41.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,416,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 21,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

