UBS Group Increases Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $178.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.13.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $159.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $89.34 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.56.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $785,009.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,013.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total value of $422,484.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,990 shares of company stock worth $21,592,858 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,134,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,063,499,000 after acquiring an additional 197,779 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,741,960,000 after buying an additional 1,265,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,616,000 after buying an additional 928,228 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $786,638,000 after buying an additional 94,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,595,000 after buying an additional 119,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

