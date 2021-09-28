UBS Group Boosts Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $139.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $122.00 to $139.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PWR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.46.

NYSE:PWR opened at $117.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.25. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $119.70.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

