Twin Tree Management LP Takes $7.04 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,879 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,041,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 90.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 1,580.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter worth $43,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total transaction of $137,120.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,081 shares of company stock worth $1,484,512. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ILMN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $425.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $476.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.38. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $288.01 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.