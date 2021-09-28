Twin Tree Management LP Purchases 71,059 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 103.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,059 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 183.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 48,722 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,684 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 27,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Honda Motor stock opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.84. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.19.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $32.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $97.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

