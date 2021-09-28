Twin Tree Management LP Buys 19,179 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1,649.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,179 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $6,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the second quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Abiomed in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Abiomed in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abiomed in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABMD shares. TheStreet lowered Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.00.

Abiomed stock opened at $338.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.73 and a 1 year high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $8,564,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,637,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,663 shares of company stock worth $12,469,301. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abiomed Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.