Tweedy Browne Co LLC Sells 261,205 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC lowered its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,256,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,205 shares during the period. FOX comprises approximately 2.2% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC owned 0.39% of FOX worth $79,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FOX by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in FOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 13.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 751,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 548.3% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 25,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $841,355.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 222,867 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,881.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $3,713,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,658 over the last three months. 17.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.34. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.54.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FOX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.