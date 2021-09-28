Tweedy Browne Co LLC Sells 12,301 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,301 shares during the quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $10,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,639,000 after purchasing an additional 274,919 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4,088.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,237,000 after purchasing an additional 196,839 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.9% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 176,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 101,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 77.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

NYSE NVS opened at $82.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.33. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

