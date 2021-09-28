Tweedy Browne Co LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 604,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,900 shares during the period. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA makes up about 0.7% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC owned about 0.10% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA worth $25,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMS. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter worth $240,021,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,173,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 673,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,992,000 after buying an additional 391,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 201,714.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after buying an additional 171,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,348,000. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $33.84 and a twelve month high of $44.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

