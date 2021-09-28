Tweedy Browne Co LLC Has $42.68 Million Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,955 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies accounts for 1.2% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $42,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $2,210,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,126,523.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.01, for a total value of $2,094,177.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,429.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

NYSE:CSL opened at $207.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.34. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.33 and a fifty-two week high of $215.41.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.18%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.