TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $567.00 Million

Brokerages expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to post sales of $567.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TTEC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $563.91 million and the highest is $570.10 million. TTEC reported sales of $492.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $554.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.22 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTEC shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.71. The stock had a trading volume of 69,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,591. TTEC has a 1 year low of $53.14 and a 1 year high of $113.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.77 and its 200-day moving average is $102.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,745,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $364,188.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,550,501 shares in the company, valued at $722,913,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,400 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,052 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in TTEC by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TTEC by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

