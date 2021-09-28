Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.54

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.54 and last traded at $25.41, with a volume of 15619 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

Several analysts have issued reports on TROX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Tronox’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Tronox in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 252.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tronox by 6,329.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

