Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,620 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,570 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $265,761.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,431.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $742,274.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,726 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

