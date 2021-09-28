Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will announce earnings per share of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.88. Tri Pointe Homes reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPH. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of TPH stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.91. 1,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,724. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.47.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $161,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 22,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $558,135.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,702.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,700 shares of company stock worth $1,739,726 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 72.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 101,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 42,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

