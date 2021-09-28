Tree Island Steel Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:TSL)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

TSL opened at C$4.64 on Tuesday. Tree Island Steel has a one year low of C$1.98 and a one year high of C$4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$131.98 million and a PE ratio of 7.46.

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$74.41 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tree Island Steel will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

