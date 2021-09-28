TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $152.50

TransGlobe Energy Co. (LON:TGL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 152.50 ($1.99) and last traded at GBX 150 ($1.96), with a volume of 3341 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142.50 ($1.86).

TGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of £108.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 124.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 119.08.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

