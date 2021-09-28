Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) will announce $47.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.10 million. Transcat posted sales of $41.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full year sales of $194.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $192.71 million to $195.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $205.28 million, with estimates ranging from $203.55 million to $207.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.86%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRNS. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Transcat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $65.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.70 million, a PE ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Transcat has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $68.40.

In other news, VP Michael W. West sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,631,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $443,428.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Transcat during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Transcat by 104,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Transcat by 33.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Transcat during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

