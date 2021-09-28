TransAlta Renewables’ (RNW) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$21.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.67.

RNW stock traded down C$0.08 on Tuesday, reaching C$19.06. The company had a trading volume of 154,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,826. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$16.43 and a 1 year high of C$24.47. The company has a market cap of C$5.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$20.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

