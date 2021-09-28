TransAlta Renewables’ (RNW) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$21.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.67.

RNW stock traded down C$0.08 on Tuesday, reaching C$19.06. The company had a trading volume of 154,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,826. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$16.43 and a 1 year high of C$24.47. The company has a market cap of C$5.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$20.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

