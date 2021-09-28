Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,782 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,017% compared to the average daily volume of 428 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $801,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,336,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,577,000. Finally, Amarillo National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 89,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period.

Shares of URNM stock traded down $3.10 on Tuesday, hitting $76.97. 12,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,911. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.31. North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $26.43 and a twelve month high of $98.49.

