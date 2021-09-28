TigerCash (TCH) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.04 Million

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 27th. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $586,063.24 and $5.04 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TigerCash has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $301.07 or 0.00705105 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

