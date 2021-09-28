Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.27 EPS

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $1.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS.

NYSE THO traded up $8.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.40. 71,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,018. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.69 and a 200-day moving average of $122.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $78.64 and a 12-month high of $152.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Thor Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20,534 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Thor Industries worth $17,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist cut their target price on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities cut their price target on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.11.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

