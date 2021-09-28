Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.27 EPS

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $1.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS.
NYSE THO traded up $8.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.40. 71,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,018. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.69 and a 200-day moving average of $122.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $78.64 and a 12-month high of $152.20.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Thor Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20,534 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Thor Industries worth $17,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Thor Industries Company Profile
Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.
See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.