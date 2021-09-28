Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.11.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $112.80 on Tuesday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.64 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.35.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

