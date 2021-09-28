The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,077.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,942,795. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.79.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.