The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 293,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $39,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 390,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,951,000 after acquiring an additional 26,537 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,942,795. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $147.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.79. The firm has a market cap of $342.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

