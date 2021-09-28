The North West (TSE:NWC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.69

Shares of The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$35.69 and traded as low as C$34.25. The North West shares last traded at C$34.39, with a volume of 99,031 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of The North West to C$39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of The North West from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The North West from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.69.

The North West (TSE:NWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$565.11 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that The North West Company Inc. will post 2.5499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from The North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The North West’s payout ratio is currently 48.02%.

About The North West (TSE:NWC)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

