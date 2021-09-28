The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 3,546,472 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 290.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,766,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,546,472 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.21% of CSX worth $152,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,319,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,590,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 165,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 113,946 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 18,903 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 46,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 30,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $30.56 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $68.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.42.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

