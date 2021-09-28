The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $141.83 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 741,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in McKesson were worth $141,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in McKesson by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in McKesson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 1.2% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 18.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,342 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $204.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.84. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $141.32 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 10.92%.

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

