The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $107.52 Million Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,217,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,599 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.60% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $107,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $7,479,381.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,257,521.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.88.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $95.26 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $98.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.57.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

