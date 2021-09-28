The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,061 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.48% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $128,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. FMR LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock opened at $441.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 64.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

