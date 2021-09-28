The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Lion Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of The Lion Electric from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Get The Lion Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEV opened at $13.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.10. The Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $35.25.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Lion Electric will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEV. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for The Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.