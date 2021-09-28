The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Position Reduced by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in The Kroger by 52.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526,279 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,912,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,935,000 after buying an additional 406,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,414,000 after buying an additional 58,494 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,720,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,876,000 after buying an additional 96,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 3.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,668,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,967,000 after buying an additional 147,060 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research upped their price target on The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

The Kroger stock opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The Kroger’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

The Kroger declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,428 shares of company stock valued at $855,251 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

