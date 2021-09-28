The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.44.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,428 shares of company stock valued at $855,251 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in The Kroger by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,613,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,085,000 after purchasing an additional 243,130 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 10.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Kroger by 11.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in The Kroger by 5.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,495,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,809,000 after acquiring an additional 193,400 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Kroger by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.61. 166,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,202,321. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.44. The Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.21%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

